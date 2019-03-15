Much cooler weather returns this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures turn nearly 20° cooler as we move into the weekend.
We’ll keep some showers around Friday evening but they quickly clear out overnight. As this cold front exits the coast, the cooler weather will begin to move in. We’ll kick off Saturday morning around 50° and only climb a few degrees through the afternoon. Some clouds linger but rain chances remain slim on Saturday.
Sunday morning turns cooler as we all drop into the middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies prevail into the afternoon with temperatures topping out around 59° Sunday.
This cooler weather pattern isn’t going anywhere as we struggle to climb out of the 50s each afternoon next week. A frost threat returns as well as temperatures fall into the 30s starting Monday morning. Rain chances look very low with no rain expected at least through Wednesday.
