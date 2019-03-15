Lawsuit: Murrells Inlet man needed skin grafts, plastic surgery after vape battery exploded

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man has filed a lawsuit against a Surfside Beach vape shop after alleging that a battery he purchased from the store exploded and severely burned his leg.
The suit, filed this week by plaintiff Neil Messer, claims that JP Ventures LLC, or IVape, was “negligent, reckless, willful,” in failing to warn him about the dangers of the lithium battery, failing to replace a defective product, and selling batteries that are known to cause fires.
Messer said he bought an IVape machine with a battery manufactured by Ampking from the Surfside Beach store on Sept. 3, 2018.
According to the plaintiff, he was carrying the battery loose in his pocket when it exploded and severely burned his leg on Oct. 28.
Messer states in the lawsuit that he had to have skin grafts and continues to need plastic surgery and physical therapy, while also dealing with continued pain and suffering.
The plaintiff is asking for unspecified damages, as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
WMBF News has reached out to JP Ventures seeking comment.
