Grand Strand getting into St. Patrick’s Day spirit with weekend full of events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The luck of the Irish will be with the Grand Strand this weekend as a number of events are scheduled to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.
Taking place on Saturday is the 31st Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival on Main Street.
The event, which attracts more than 30,000 people annually, will begin with a parade at 9 a.m., while the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the whole family at Sharks and Shamrocks at Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach, happening Saturday, March 16. There will be special food and drink offerings in honor of the holiday, including beer and Irish spirits throughout the venue. Attendees can also take part in a lucky scavenger hunt for all ages.
In Myrtle Beach, the St. Patty’s Day Boulevard Bash will take over the former Pavilion site near Eighth Avenue North. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Ninth Annual Myrtle Beach Irish Fest is returning to Grand Park in The Market Common. It will feature food, craft beer, live music and family entertainment. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16, and 12 to 6 p.m. on March 17.
One of the biggest parties will take place in Murrells Inlet with the Luck of The MarshWalk. The fun starts on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m.
