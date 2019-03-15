Golden retriever mixes rescued from hoarding situation are fearful, filthy, rescue says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A dog rescue in Murrells Inlet provided an update on the conditions of five dogs who were rescued from a hoarding situation.
The Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue group took the dogs in from Colleton County.
Workers there said the dogs have not been socialized and very fearful. They also said in a Facebook post that the dogs are loaded with parasites, have flea/fly bites and are filthy.
There are two kennel workers assigned to each dog to keep them from running away.
But despite all of the issues, workers believe that with lots of love, kindness and time the five dogs will come around and will be able to be adopted.
They have named the golden retriever mixes Quinton, Quartz, Q-Tip, Q-Bert and Quinn.
The rescue group says it needs donations to care for the dogs and make sure they’re in good health.
Anyone who wants to help can make a donation on the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue website. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 463, Murrells Inlet, 29576.
