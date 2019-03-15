FIRST ALERT: A few late day showers, cooler weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will deliver a few scattered showers late Friday followed by cooler weather this weekend.
A very warm and windy Friday is on tap as gusty southerly winds push temperatures to 80° across the Pee Dee and into the middle 70s along the Grand Strand. Mostly sunny skies this morning will gradually feature thickening clouds by the late afternoon.
By this evening, a cold front will start to approach the area. Ahead of this front, a band of showers will move across the region. Showers will move across the inland areas between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM this evening and through the Grand Strand between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The showers will be spotty, fast moving and generally light, and some areas will stay rain free. Only a little relief from the high pollen levels is expected with the scattered showers.
Cooler weather starts to filter into the region tonight and through the weekend.
With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will climb to around 60 on Saturday and only reach the upper 50s on Sunday.
Sunday night and Monday night of next week will see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 30s with scattered areas of frost possible away from the beaches.
