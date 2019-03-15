FIRST ALERT: A few late day showers, cooler weekend

By this evening, a cold front will start to approach the area. Ahead of this front, a band of showers will move across the region. Showers will move across the inland areas between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM this evening and through the Grand Strand between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The showers will be spotty, fast moving and generally light, and some areas will stay rain free. Only a little relief from the high pollen levels is expected with the scattered showers.