Filmore set to perform at 2019 CCMF
Source: CCMF
By WMBF News Staff | March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 10:00 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Filmore is latest country artist announced to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online post from festival organizers.

Filmore joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more.

Eight female-based artists were also announced last week, including Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio and Delta Rae.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

