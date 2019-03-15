Extras needed for HBO show starring John Goodman, Danny McBride

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” is seeking extras for filming in Charleston next week, according to a news release.
The series stars John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine. Over 200 people are needed to portray church-goers on various dates. All races and types are needed, and all extras are paid, the release states.
Most extras are needed for only one day of filming. According to the release, filming will take place March 18, 19 or 20.
Interested individuals should send their submissions to TRGrequest@gmail.com with the heading being age, gender and the date or dates you will be available.
Submissions should include:
- Two current photos (a close-up and full length which can be taken with a cell phone)
- Height/weight, clothing sizes, description of any visible tattoos and piercings.
- Color/make/model/year/vehicle
