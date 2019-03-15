Conway man sentenced to 30 years in 2016 shooting death of taxi driver

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a taxi driver in 2016.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 20-year-old Tranique Prinze Livingston pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.
The plea was an Alford plea, in which the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence, the release stated.
Judge Steven John sentenced Livingston to 30 years in prison.
Livingston was charged with murder in the Nov. 21, 2016 shooting death of 54-year-old David John Bennett, who was operating a taxi for Yellow Cab and found dead on Dillon Street in Conway.
Police also charged Lloyd Edward Pertelle III with accessory after the fact to felony murder in connection with Bennett’s death. Online records from the Horry County Public Index state an order for electronic monitoring release was filed on May 19, 2017.
