Be prepared for smoke; controlled burn planned Monday in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you see smoke in the North Myrtle Beach area on Monday, don’t panic.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a controlled burn for the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, weather permitting, and as conditions allow.
The controlled burn is to get rid of debris and reduce the risk of a wildfire.
The controlled burn will be in the vicinity of International Drive, so crews will have to temporarily close the road from Highway 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School.
The road closing is expected to go into effect after 8 a.m. and will reopen later in the evening.
Alternate routes include Highway 501 and Highway 22.
