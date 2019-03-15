Be prepared for smoke; controlled burn planned Monday in NMB

Be prepared for smoke; controlled burn planned Monday in NMB
A fire broke out during the lunch hour Feb. 22 in Shreveport. The fire on Weinstock Street was reported at 12:20 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. At one point, Shreveport Fire Department had a dozen units on the scene between Norma Avenue and Elder Street.
By WMBF News Staff | March 14, 2019 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 10:07 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you see smoke in the North Myrtle Beach area on Monday, don’t panic.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a controlled burn for the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, weather permitting, and as conditions allow.

The controlled burn is to get rid of debris and reduce the risk of a wildfire.

The controlled burn will be in the vicinity of International Drive, so crews will have to temporarily close the road from Highway 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School.

The road closing is expected to go into effect after 8 a.m. and will reopen later in the evening.

Alternate routes include Highway 501 and Highway 22.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.