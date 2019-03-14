16-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Lumberton.
According to Sgt. J.L. Morton with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Mount Olive Church Road near Highway 301. Morton said the preliminary investigation shows the teen walked into the path of a Kia van, which was traveling westbound. The van then ran off the side of the road into a ditch.
According to Morton, the boy is a student at Lumberton High School. He added that a school bus did pull up to the scene shortly after the crash, but he was not sure if the boy was trying to catch the bus.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.
