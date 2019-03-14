Worker accused of embezzling $2 million from NMB resort construction project

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man who was in charge of money for a North Myrtle Beach construction project is now accused of embezzling millions from the project.
Police arrested and charged Jose Manuel Fernandez-Del Puerto breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.
A police report shows that Fernandez-Del Puerto was in charge of allocating funds that were to be used for construction costs for Wyndham Gardens at Barefoot Resort.
It was found that between March 2015 and Jan. 2018, he withdrew more than $2 million from the business account and transferred funds into a personal account, without using the funds for the construction project, the police report says.
He is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.
