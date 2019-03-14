Woman sues Family Kingdom, claims she was injured riding roller coaster

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman who says she suffers permanent disability after riding the Swamp Fox roller coaster at Family Kingdom has filed a lawsuit.
Kelly Jacobs alleges that while vising the park in June 2018, the roller coaster rose up off the tracks and slammed back down, aggravating her prior back injuries. According to the lawsuit, the Swamp Fox was “much more rough than a normal roller coaster.”
The lawsuit states, in part, that Family Kingdom failed to inform customers the Swamp Fox was “significantly more dangerous” than a typical roller coaster. The suit also claims Family Kingdom created an unsafe condition by building and maintaining the ride.
Jacobs is suing for an unspecified amount of damages.
