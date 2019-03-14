Troopers: Driver hit tree, thrown from pick-up truck in deadly crash

By WMBF News Staff | March 13, 2019 at 9:00 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 9:00 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly wreck in Florence County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday night on Sam Harrell Road near McIver Road.

Troopers said a driver was operating a Dodge pick-up truck and was travelling on Sam Harrell Road. They said the driver went through a stop sign, crossed over McIver Road, ran off the roadway, hit a tree and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

They said the driver died at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

