Six months after Hurricane Florence, people are still on the road to recovery

“This neighborhood has turned into a ghost town, you know. There are people that are starting to buy the houses, but a lot of people, including myself, are worried about the flooding again. It seems to be getting worse and worse every year, and nobody can tell us how to fix it. They can only tell us what isn’t the problem. Draining won’t do it, dredging won’t do it, nothing will do it, but what will? That’s what I’m concerned with; what will fix it?” said Brown.