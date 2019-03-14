Showers return to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth and showers return, setting the stage for a weekend cool-down.
Plenty of warm temperatures around through Friday! We’ll start the morning off around 62° and quickly climb to 74° along the Grand Strand, close to 80° in Florence. While the rain chances remain low through most of the day, scattered showers return around sunset as a cold front moves by. The rain won’t be widespread and a lot of the area will remain dry.
Behind the cold front, we’re looking at a nearly 20° drop this weekend. Temperatures struggle to climb above 60° both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, a little cooler on Sunday. We’ll keep some clouds around but rain won’t be an issue through the weekend.
The cooler weather looks to linger through most of next week. Not looking at another round of 70° warmth for at least another week.
