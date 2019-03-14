SC 707, SC 31 delayed again; slated for April 2019 completion

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Homeowners and drivers will have to bear with the construction on SC 707 for even longer.
The project’s anticipated completion date has been pushed back another month, according to an update the South Carolina Department of Transportation provided Horry County.
The new anticipated completion date is April 2019.
Steven Vereen lives off 707 and said he’s been waiting for years for this project to be complete and the delays are keeping him frustrated.
“This was supposed to be done a while back,” said Vereen.
The most recent update SCDOT provided the county said the work that is expected to take place in March consists of sound walls, concrete driveways, sidewalks and paving during the day.
WMBF News spoke with an engineer with SCDOT working on the project. He said crews are working daily to get the project done.
However, Vereen said he thinks otherwise.
“Since December the most trying part is the fact that nothing’s getting done,” Vereen said.
“When you’re going down somewhere like 707 that’s so heavily populated, there’s a lot of factors that figure into that and you can’t just snap your fingers and wiggle your nose and make it happen,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.
Glenns Bay Road and SC 31 also have some work to complete.
Glenns Bay Road is slated to be complete in March 2019. SC 31’s anticipated completion date is also April 2019. Weather delays could set the projects back.
SCDOT said the following still needs to be complete on SC 31:
- PCCP punch list work
- Painting 707 Bridge Structural Steel
- ICWW Span N (Pour 1) Repair
- Anti-graffiti and Finish Paint for ICWW
- ICWW Deck Grooving
- Installation of Overhead Signs
- Guardrail and Cable Barrier Installation
- Miscellaneous Shouldering and Seeding
- Navigational Lighting System Punch List – ICWW
- 544 Bridge and ICWW Expansion Seals
Glenns Bay Road only has two items to complete, that being grassing and erosion control operations and fixing items on the punch list like replacing cracked curb, gutter and sidewalk.
