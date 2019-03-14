Organization receives grant to support mental health services for DV victims

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) - An organization committed to providing mental health services for domestic violence victims will be able to continue to support victims thanks to a $75,000 grant.
The Pee Dee Mental Health Awareness Foundation awarded the grant to the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
Pee Dee Coalition Executive Director Ellen Hamilton said the grant supports a crucial part in the healing process, not only for the victim, but their families who are also impacted.
“We’re thrilled to be able to achieve these funds,” Hamilton said.
The funds will help support the training and development of two therapists provided by Pee Dee Mental Health.
Hamilton said the foundation that awarded the grant was established by Linda B. Summer, the first director of the center’s children and family services.
“She was committed to children and families especially women and children. She would have been so pleased,” Hamilton said.
One position is a children’s counselor at the organization’s Emergency Safe Shelter. Hamilton said families can be at the safe house from a few days to a few months.
“So what we’re able to do in the time that they’re there is work with both the children, as well as the moms on their mental health,” Hamilton said.
The other position supported by the grant is a clinical therapist at the Durant Children’s Center in Hartsville.
“We have a lot of children that have grown up in a toxic environment and it’s critical that they have that kind of intervention,” she said.
A portion of the grant will also help with their Parent Education Parent Support initiative, a 12-week program focused on helping parents build a healthy relationship with their children.
“Everything from alternatives to hitting to dealing with adolescence to if you have a colicky baby,” she said.
Hamilton added all of the programs help improve the lives of victims on their journey to recovery.
“It’s good to hear comments from the children, comments from the moms in the shelter, comments from the children in therapy,” Hamilton said.
The grant is for one year.
