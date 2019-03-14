One arrested following brush fire near SC-NC state line

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was arrested following a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, according to forestry officials.
Doug Wood, director of communications for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, said a person who was burning debris in their yard allowed the fire to escape from their property.
The fire eventually spread to four acres near Bertie Road in the Green Sea area. No injuries were reported.
Wood said local authorities arrested the person who was burning the debris, although he did not know what the specific charges were.
He added that SCFC law enforcement officials are working with the arresting department to determine if any forestry-related charges willl be filed.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.