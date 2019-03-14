Jury convicts Loris man of shooting, killing nephew on Christmas Day

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of his nephew on Christmas Day.
Jurors deliberated for two hours Thursday before they found Roger Grate, 53, guilty of murder in Darrell Doctor’s death.
Prosecutors said that on Christmas Day 2016, family members were gathered at Grate’s home in Loris when Grate confronted his stepson and the two started arguing.
They said Doctor went to check on the two when Grate told Doctor to leave. Doctor turned in the middle of the road and was walking toward Grate when Grate pulled out a gun and shot Doctor in the head, killing him instantly, according to prosecutors.
April Crocco, Doctor’s sister, told the judge that she hasn’t spoke to many in her family because of the killing.
“The action that he took has torn our family apart,” Crocco said before Grate was sentenced. “My kids live in fear because of this incident. Darrell was a loving person, he loved everybody.”
Grate was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.