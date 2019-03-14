FIRST ALERT: Much warmer to finish the week

A few showers on Friday

Jamie's Thursday AM WX
By Jamie Arnold | March 14, 2019 at 3:20 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 4:22 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday before another cool down for the weekend.

Temperatures will climb quickly today with afternoon readings in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Once again, the pollen count will reach the extremely high levels.

Turning warmer today. (WMBF)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures only dropping to near 60.

Friday will see even warmer temperatures with afternoon readings in the lower and middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s to near 80 inland. It will be windy at times through the day with thickening clouds.

By Friday afternoon, a cold front will start to move into the area. Ahead of this front, a few showers will be possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The showers will be spotty and generally light and many areas will manage to stay rain-free.

A few spotty showers will move through Friday afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

Cooler weather arrives by the weekend with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60 both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night will feature quite cold temperatures and the risk of patchy frost as readings drop into the middle and upper 30s.

Turning cooler by the weekend. (WMBF)

