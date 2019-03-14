Dylan Schneider set to perform at 2019 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dylan Schneider will take the stage at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.
Schneider joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more.
Eight female-based artists were also announced last week, including Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio and Delta Rae.
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.