Deputies arrest man wanted for alleged involvement in criminal enterprise

Jalen Quick (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | March 14, 2019 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 6:25 AM

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The man wanted for his alleged involvement in an organized crime operation across four North Carolina counties has turned himself in.

According to an online post from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jalen Quick was arrested Wednesday without incident. Quick was served with 81 felony warrants, totaling more than 173 felony charges from Richmond, Moore, Cumberland and Scotland counties. Quick was allegedly involved in dozens of crimes, including breaking and entering incidents, larcenies of motor vehicles, burglaries and robberies.

Quick received a $850,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in court Thursday, the post states.

