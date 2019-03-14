Deadline nears for second round of Hurricane Florence recovery grants

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Friday is the deadline for non-profit organizations, governments and community-based groups to apply for the second round of competitive grants for Hurricane Florence relief.
According to a press release, applications for the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund will be accepted through 12 p.m. on March 15.
Programs focused on short-term and long-term relief, recovery or rebuilding assistance for Hurricane Florence-impacted areas in North Carolina and South Carolina will be considered, the release stated.
Project focus areas include, but are not limited to, basic needs, children and youth, housing repair, temporary shelter, mental health and animal welfare.
Priority will be given to groups serving residents in FEMA-disaster-declared counties. Most awards will be up to $50,000, though exceptional projects will be considered for up to $100,000, the release stated.
For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, click here.
Thursday is the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Florence impacting the Carolinas. Many are continuing to recover from the destructive flooding the storm brought.
