Coyote sighting reported on Myrtle Beach elementary school campus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A notice was sent to Burgess Elementary School parents on Thursday, alerting them that someone saw a coyote on the school’s campus.
The school’s campus is located off Scipio Lane.
“As a precaution, we held recess indoor today and continued to check our school grounds,” the alert from the school’s principal said.
School administrators said animal control and the school district have been notified and will assist the school with the next steps to make sure the students are safe.
There has been a rise in coyote sightings in the Myrtle Beach area.
Myrtle Beach officials proposed a coyote response policy to tackle the growing problem. The plan includes six action steps by the city, which includes educational efforts and developing a system that documents coyote encounters. The policy also includes six steps that residents need to take as well, including keeping pets on their leashes and eliminating any coyote food sources near your home.
