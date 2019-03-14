Billiards builds brotherly bond through friendly competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For one group of Myrtle Beach retirees, the game of pool gives them a new lease on life.
“Getting older I thought it would be boring when I retired, now I’m busier than I was when I was working,” said Robert Bass.
The league, which is mostly made up of retired men, is open to those of all ages and has given each player the opportunity to compete and build new relationships.
“I’m addicted to it and I’m fascinated with it,” said John McCaffrey.
The Myrtle Beach Pool Sharks play for hours every Wednesday morning at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center.
“I’m never going to be as good as some of these guys even if I live to be 100 years old and that isn’t my goal. My goal is to improve a little bit and have fun,” said Richard Maclary.
Billiards is a game dating back to the 15th century and has become one of the most popular recreational leagues in Myrtle Beach.
Anyone with a passion and desire to learn is welcome to join.
“There’s so much to learn, you’re learning something every day,” said McCaffery.
At the Rec Center, McCaffrey is known as “The Analytic,” spending hours analyzing the angles and trajectory of each shot he takes.
“I kind of analyze everything and do a lot of billiard math. I try to do everything mathematically,” said McCaffery.
Every week the league welcomes new and familiar faces, with players of all different skill types, but for each player the league is far more than just about competition.
“It’s just a great group of guys because we all get along, we help each other and have fun,” said Maclary.
Over the past 10 years the league saw a wide variety of talent, from beginners to players with 50 years of experience, each willing to share their talents and skills with each other.
“It’s more about the people. We do love pool, but we love each other‘s company,” said Bass.
Anyone can participate in the weekly pool tournaments at 9 a.m. Wednesday mornings.
The pool tables are open for free play any time when leagues are not scheduled.
