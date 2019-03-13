TRAFFIC & PARKING GUIDE: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of festival goers will make their way into North Myrtle Beach on Saturday wearing their green gear to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The City of North Myrtle Beach has released a list of road and intersection closures, along with areas where people will be able to park for the celebration.
The parade begins at 8:50 a.m.
People watching the parade are encouraged to be in place by 8:20 a.m.
Officials said Main Street closes to traffic at 8:30 a.m. Ocean Boulevard will be open to traffic until 8:30 a.m. and is expected to remain open immediately after the parade around 11 a.m.
Main Street from Ash Street to Ocean Boulevard is closed after the parade and becomes the festival area. There will be 184 vendors at this year’s festival.
5 a.m. Friday: Public parking lots closed
- Parking lot beside The Convenience Store & More
- Elliot Parking Lot (unpaved)
5 a.m. Saturday: The following streets will close:
- Main St., Cedar Ave to Ocean Blvd.
- N. Ocean Blvd. at 1st Ave. N.
- S. Ocean Blvd. at 1st Ave. S.
- 6:45 a.m. Saturday: The following intersections and private drives will be closed for parade line up:
- 2nd Ave. N. at Ye Old Kings Hwy.
- Ye Old Kings at Main St.
- Rear entrance to Lowe’s
- Dietra Ln. at the Walmart Garden Center
- Rosemary Ln. at 2nd Ave. N. (both ends)
- The Cottages at Tilghman Beach (607 2nd Ave. N.)
- Ash St. at 2nd Ave.
- N. Holly Ct. at 2nd Ave. N.
- Ocean Key (main entrance) on 2nd Ave. N.
- Toby Ct. at 2 Ave. N.
- Carolina Village (407 2 Ave. N.)
- Oak Dr. @ 2 Ave. N. Lynn Ct. (entrance to Courtyard Villas)
- Ocean Keys construction entrance on 2nd Ave. N.
- Courtyard Homes (301 2nd Ave. N.)
- Sand Wedge Condominiums (2nd Ave. N. entrance only)
- Hillside Dr. at 2nd Ave. N. (north and south sides of intersection)
- Dirt Alley on west side of Ye Old Kings Hwy.
- Mariners Walk (100 Ye Old Kings Hwy.) both entrances
- McDonalds (both rear entrances on Ye Old Kings Hwy.)
- Bilo entrance on Ye Old Kings Hwy.
- NBSC exit onto Ye Old Kings Hwy.
Plastic orange barricades will be in place for officers to use for the above closures.
7 a.m. Saturday – Parade entrants begin to line-up.
8:20 a.m. Saturday – The following intersections and private drives will be closed along the parade route.
The Street Dept. will take care of the lane closures associated with U.S.17 and Robert Edge Pkwy.
- Main St. @ U.S. 17 (to be handled by Street Dept.)
- Burger FI (Main St. entrance)
- Kroger (both Main St. entrances)
- NBSC (Main St. entrance)
- Bilo (Main St. entrance)
- Barefoot Community Church (all Main St. entrances)
- Crest Com Bank (Main St. entrance)
- Palmer St. at Main St.
- First Federal (Main St. entrance)
- BB&T (both entrances to Main St.)
- Ash St. @ Main St. Golden Griddle (rear entrance on Main St.)
- Sea Side Sales (both Main St entrances)
- Coastal Bridal Shop (Main St. entrance)
- Retreat Myrtle Beach (Main St. entrance)
- Cedar St. @ Main St. (north and south side of Main St.)
- Hughes Luke Law Firm (457 Main St.)
- John Clark Law Firm (453 Main St. dirt lot)
- McCutchen & Mumford Law Firm (442 Main St.)
- Grand Strand Resorts (Main St. entrances)
- Déjá vu (Main St. entrance)
- Grahams Golf Carts (all three Main St. entrances)
- Oak Dr. at Main St.
- Pine St. at Main St. Alley beside Daycare
- Deckerz (Main St. and Hillside Dr. entrances)
- Hillside Dr. at Main St. (north side only)
- Wildflowers (S. Hillside Dr. entrance)
- 86 S. Hillside Dr.
- S. Hillside Dr. at 1st Ave. S. (south & west sides)
- Dirt Parking Lot (1st Ave. S. entrance)
- O.D. Arcade (rear parking area)
- S. Ocean Blvd. at 1st Ave. S. (south side only/ reposition barricades for festival closing)
- S. Ocean Blvd. at 2nd Ave. S. (north bound side only)
- Hot Diggity Diner (south entrance to S. Ocean Blvd.)
- O.D. Resort (entrance, exit, and overflow lot entrances to N. Ocean Blvd.)
- 1st Ave. N. at N. Ocean Blvd. (both sides of N. Ocean Blvd,)
- The Ashworth
- Tilghman Beach & Racquet Club (ocean side entrance only)
- N. Ocean Blvd. at 2nd Ave. N. (southbound lane / north side of intersection)
- N. Ocean Blvd. & 3rd Ave. N. (southbound lane only)
9 a.m. Saturday – Parade begins. All intersections and private drives along the parade route (Main St. and Hillside Dr. from 1st Ave. N. to 1st Ave. S.) will be opened after the last parade entrant clears S. Hillside Dr. & 1st Ave. S.
11 a.m. Saturday – Festival begins. Festival will begin as soon as the parade is over.
4 p.m. – Festival Ends
6:30 p.m. – (estimated) All streets open to traffic.
- Open grass lot between Barefoot Church and BB&T, 601 Main Street
- McLean Park, 93 Oak Drive
- Grass lot on the corner of 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, 200 North Ocean Boulevard
Buses will run continuously from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Ocean Drive Elementary School, 901 11th Avenue North
- Corner of 8th Avenue North & Ocean Boulevard
- Corner of 12th Avenue North & Ocean Boulevard
- Corner of 14th Avenue North & Ocean Boulevard
- Corner of 17th Avenue North & Ocean Boulevard
Buses provided are not wheelchair accessible. Please use the open grass lot between Barefoot Church and BB&T, 601 Main Street
