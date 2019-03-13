Surfside Beach votes to take control of accommodations, hospitality tax

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another Grand Strand municipality voted to take control of money that used to flow to Horry County.
The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to approve to take control of the money that’s generated from the accommodations and hospitality tax.
For the past 20 years, Horry County has collected the fee from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach. In May 2017, Horry County Council voted to extend the life of the tax, but city and town officials say that agreement expired.
The cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach also voted to take control of the money from the accommodations and hospitality tax.
Mayor Bob Childs said the next step is to set up a committee.
“We’re going to set up a committee for all the cities and towns to get together, along with the county, and make these decisions, exactly where the money is gonna go and how it’s spent,” Child said.
The city of Conway decided to leave things as they stand with Horry County this past weekend when it comes to the accommodations and hospitality tax.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.