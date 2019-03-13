Spotify offers free Hulu with Premium subscription

(WWBT) - The streaming services of Spotify and Hulu have teamed up once again to save customers money.
In a blog post this week, Spotify says that Hulu with commercials will be free as part of its Premium plan at $9.99 a month.
Current Spotify Premium users can update their accounts on the Your Services web page.
New users can get the bundle at Spotify.com and will also get the first 30 days free.
Users who currently pay $12.99 for the Spotify-Hulu bundle will automatically see their price drop.
Spotify says there are a “limited quantity” of offers with the deal good through June 10 or “while supplies last.”
