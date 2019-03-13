Rhett Akins added to 2019 CCMF lineup

By WMBF News Staff | March 13, 2019 at 7:09 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 7:09 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rhett Akins is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.

Akins joins a lineup that includes 15 previously announced performers, including Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Midland.

Eight female-based artists were also announced last week, including Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio and Delta Rae.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

