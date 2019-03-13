Report: Man steals thousands from hotel room safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole thousands of dollars from a hotel room safe.
Howard Elmore Adams, 55, is charged with safecracking.
On Feb. 4, police responded to the Paradise Resort at 2201 South Ocean Boulevard where they spoke with the two victims, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. The victims stated they had been staying at the hotel since Jan. 1 and contacted police after noticing $5,000 was missing from a bank envelope that was stored in their safe.
According to police, one of the victims said that two weeks before the incident was reported, she attempted to open the safe but was unable to do so with her combination. Hotel staff then opened the safe using a master combination while the victims were present, the report states. Police say they never revealed their personal combination to staff. Once the safe was unlocked, the victims did not check the contents of the safe but saw the bank envelope and assorted jewelry inside, according to authorities.
On the morning of Feb. 4, the victims were once again unable to open the safe and contacted staff to open it. According to police, the victims removed the bank envelope and noticed it was lighter than what it was originally. Police say the victims opened the envelope and noticed $5,000 in $100 bills was missing.
The report does not indicate what led police to Adams.
Adams is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
