Police searching for missing 22-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to an online post from the department, 22-year-old Chase Hutchison was last seen Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. near Prestwick Country Club.
Hutchison is 6-feet tall and weights 200 pounds. Police say he has shorter hair and no beard.
According to the post, Hutchison may be driving at 2001 Toyota Camry with South Carolina tags.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
