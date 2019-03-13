Police arrest suspect in Florence convenience store robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said held up a clerk at gunpoint at a Florence convenience store.
Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. Monday to The Breaker’s convenience store on West Evans Street.
They learned a masked robber came into the store and forced the clerk at gunpoint to turn over money from the cash register.
Investigators said they identified the robber as Zachary Deon McClain and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Officers took McClain into custody Tuesday afternoon at his home on Gregg Avenue.
He is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
McClain was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
