Myrtle Beach responds to NAACP’s lawsuit to end Memorial Day traffic loop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach requested that a judge deny the NAACP’s second attempt to stop the traffic loop during Black Bike Week held over the Memorial Day weekend.
The NAACP filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on the 23-mile traffic loop in February.
The NAACP filed a lawsuit in February 2018 that accuses the city and police department of implementing polices that discriminate against the mostly African-American attendees of the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, which is also known as Black Bike Week.
The city filed a response to the injunction on Friday, saying it controls 6.1 miles of the traffic loop. The other 17 miles are located on state roads which are controlled by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but the agency is not mentioned in the lawsuit.
The city also argued there aren’t any substantially different arguments presents from last year’s unsuccessful attempt to end the traffic loop.
The traffic loop went into effect for the first time during the 2015 Memorial Day weekend. It stemmed from a violent Memorial Day weekend the year before that saw three people die and several more injured during a number of shootings on Ocean Boulevard.
