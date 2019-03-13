LuLu’s in North Myrtle Beach opens new ropes course, arcade

A new rope course has opened at LuLu's in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 13, 2019 at 10:18 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 10:18 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those heading to Lucy Buffet’s LuLu’s in North Myrtle Beach can now work up an appetite before sitting down for a meal.

According to a press release, LuLu’s opened its tropical-themed ropes course – the Mountain of Youth – on Wednesday.

LuLu’s Beach Arcade also officially opened to patrons.

The restaurant is located in Barefoot Landing’s restaurant district called Dockside Village. The address is 4954 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

