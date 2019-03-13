LIST: Pi Day specials in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | March 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 10:00 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Math geeks rejoice! Thursday is Pi Day, and several restaurants and grocery chains in Myrtle Beach are celebrating the holiday with some sweet deals.

Bojangles

On Thursday, enjoy three Sweet Potato Pies for only $3.14.

Mellow Mushroom

Celebrate Pi Day at Mellow Mushroom with a small cheese pizza for $3.14 with any pizza purchase.

Hungry Howie’s

With any bread purchase at menu price, customers can purchase a medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14 when using coupon code “19PI” online. The deal is valid for carry-out only at select locations.

Cicis Pizza

Buy one adult buffet and a large drink and get a second adult buffet for $3.14 using this coupon.

Whole Foods Market

Large bakery pies are $3.14 off the regular price on Pi Day! Varieties vary by region.

Kroger

Select pies are $3.14 for Pi Day including apple, cherry, peach and pumpkin pies.

