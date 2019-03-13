Horry county officials remind residents of Severe Weather and Flood Safety week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Monday kicked off Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in South Carolina and to highlight this week, the National Weather Service issued a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.
Public schools, state and local emergency management, the National Weather Service, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others participated in the annual statewide tornado drill.
The National Weather Service and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division are taking this week to remind people about the dangers of severe weather like storms, flash floods, and tornadoes, which are all significant hazards in S.C.
This comes after four tornadoes touched down in the Palmetto State nearly a week ago, leaving destruction in its path.
The state has also seen three major floods in the past four years. Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said although severe thunderstorms are more prevalent in the months of March, April and May, it can happen at any time.
So, that's why it's a good idea to be always be prepared and have a plan. Emergency officials encourage everyone to have a way they can stay tuned to severe weather warnings at all times.
“If it happens to go off and it’s on your phone and you’re out in the community, what would you do? Recognize where you are, look at the environment and realize maybe I need to get in a safe position,” Webster said
The State Superintendent of Education encourages all schools statewide to participate. The drill tests safety procedures, communication systems and mitigation processes currently in place. Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said communication is key and this is the time to make sure a solid plan is in place ahead of any severe weather.
According to Bourcier, Horry County Schools hold several drills throughout the school year so they're well prepared for different scenarios.
“It’s mainly an all-hazards approach when it comes to planning and preparing. We know that flooding is something that definitely occurs here in Horry County. We’ve seen it unfortunately year after year, so that is something that we pay attention to. Of course we work with all of our partners, our government partners when it comes to planning those type of disasters,” Bourcier said.
For the most up-to-date forecasts and push alerts, download our First Alert Weather app on your devices.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.