Horry County Fire and Rescue responding to brush fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line.
They are fighting the four-acre brush fire near the Bertie Road area, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesman Tony Casey.
Officials said that no buildings are at risk.
The Tabor City Fire Department is assisting Horry County Fire and Rescue.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
