Horry County Fire Rescue hopes to add at least 30 new firefighters through FEMA grant

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - County leaders will vote on whether to apply for a grant from FEMA that would add either 30 or 42 new firefighters to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The Horry County Public Safety Committee voted Tuesday to send the possibility of applying for the grant to Horry County Council.
The grant is called the SAFER grant from FEMA, meaning Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
There are two options for the grant. The first option is to add 30 firefighters. The second is to add 42 firefighters.
County leaders suspect they’re more likely to receive the 30 option.
Chief Joseph Tanner with HCFR said the goal is to have at least three firefighters on every vehicle.
Tanner said both the 30 option and the 42 option would allow that to happen. The 42 option would cover vacancies when someone is off.
The cost won’t entirely be covered by the grant.
The Horry County Council would have to approve a millage rate increase in order to pay for the new firefighters since the grant only covers part of the cost.
If county council votes to apply for the grant, Tanner expects to hear back from FEMA on whether they received it around this time next year.
