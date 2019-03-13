FIRST ALERT: Late week warm-up, slight chance of pollen relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler weather Wednesday will give way to a warm up to finish the week with a few showers by late Friday.
Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning will climb into the lower and middle 60s today with plenty of sunny skies. Once again, the pollen count will be very high.
Tonight will not be as cool as milder weather returns. By Thursday morning, temperatures will range from the lower 50s near the beach to the upper 40s inland.
Thursday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds and spring-like temperatures reaching 70 at the Grand Strand and the lower 70s in the Pee Dee.
Even warmer weather arrives by Friday as afternoon temperatures near 80 well inland and climb into the lower and middle 70s near the beaches. By late Friday afternoon and evening, a cold front will move into the region. There will just enough moisture with the front to result in a few hit or miss showers late in the day. This will offer a little pollen relief to a few areas, but many spots will end up rain-free.
Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday drop into the lower 60s. By Sunday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. Sunday night will be the coldest with readings in the middle and upper 30s inland with a little frost possible.
