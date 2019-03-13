Event encourages motorists to ‘Drive and Live’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Wednesday, members of the media were invited to learn more about the Drive and Live program.
It's an event where drivers get a chance to drive go-karts while wearing "drunk" goggles.
The goal is to teach people about the dangers of texting and driving, as well as driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Members of the Horry County Police Department, which has helped put on the event, said this isn't just a program for teenagers.
"Any kids, ages 13 on, should experience this because we want to make sure they don't make a mistake that will cost them their lives or maybe someone else as well,” said Felix Cruz, a retired HCPD officer. “And I rather them hit cones here then hit people in real life or objects.">
The event is at the Fun Warehouse, located at 2349 Dick Pond Road, starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 20.
