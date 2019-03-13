5 dogs taken from hoarding situation; local animal rescue asks for donations

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – An animal rescue in Murrells Inlet is asking for help to take care of five golden retriever mixes who were taken from a hoarding situation.
The Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue group took the dogs in from Colleton County.
The rescue group says it needs donations for spay or neuter, any surgeries the golden retriever mixes may need, food, heart worm treatment, boarding and medicine.
Anyone who wants to help can make a donation on the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue website. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 463, Murrells Inlet, 29576.
Many of the dogs taken in by the group are pulled from high kill shelters in North and South Carolina, where they have been abandoned or brought in by animal control. Some other rescues have been abused or neglected their entire lives. On its website, the animal shelter says it feels that each dog deserves a stable forever home.
The rescue group said the golden retriever mixes should be ready for adoption in 2 to 3 weeks, depending on their medical needs.
WMBF News has also reached out to the Colleton Animal Shelter to find out more about the hoarding situation that the dogs were taken from.
