Dispute over city of Myrtle Beach, area stores selling CBD products remains complex

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News has more on the THC test results for products sold at local CBD oil shops that were conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Regarding the number of items that tested for an illegal limit of THC, WMBF News wants to make a correction to its Tuesday report.
WMBF News initially reported 10 out of 11 items tested above the legal limit. In actuality, six of the items out of the 11 tested above the legal limit of 0.3 percent when the margin of error is taken into consideration.
This is a complex issue and it is one that deserves more explanation.
Mande Wilkes, the spokesperson for the Grand Strand Business Alliance, said wholesalers and retailers will continue to do what they've been doing for some time now, which is testing their products multiple times for things like THC before selling them.
WMBF News obtained the test results on Tuesday from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They are signed by a forensic scientist with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Most of the items are described to contain a plant material.
Six of the 11 items tested for levels of THC above the legal federal limit of 0.3 percent.
The test results from SLED can be seen below:
The test results conducted by local retailers can be seen below:
