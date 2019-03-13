Deputies arrest 4 suspects in 2 separate drug busts

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two separate drug busts Tuesday in Robeson County kept deputies busy.
In one incident, several agencies including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and SWAT Operators executed a search warrant on JR Road in Maxton.
During the search, a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were located and seized.
Clyde Allen Freeman, 43, and Navada Allen Barnes, 29, were arrested and charged in the case.
In a second incident, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Drug Enforcement Division and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant on Gypsy Drive in Shannon. Investigators seized cocaine, marijuana and prescription medication during the search.
Authorities arrested and charged Kevin Carl Hagans, 23, and William Randolph Collins, 39, in the case. The two were taken to Robeson County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing in this case and more arrests are likely.
