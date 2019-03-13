Coroner: 81-year-old man dies in crash after suffering medical event

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County man was killed in a traffic crash Sunday after suffering a sudden medical event, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
McSpadden identified the victim as 81-year-old Waylon Johnson. She added Johnson lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on Nichols Highway near Highway 308.
According to McSpadden, Johnson lived near the scene of the accident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.