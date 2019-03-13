CCU battles top talent at the Hackler Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week at the Hackler Championship, the CCU Chanticleers had the chance to play in front of their home crowd, but they had their work cut out for them going against six teams ranked in the nation’s top 30.
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club played host to some of the nation’s top collegiate golfers.
“The Hackler week is always a big week for us,” said Jim Garren.
In his second year as head coach, Garren continues to rebuild the CCU men’s golf team into one of the top programs in the country putting his team up against the best.
“We’ve been a good golf program in the past and we’re trying to build it back up to what these teams are,” said Garren.
The field also gave spectators the chance to view the PGA’s next generation of talent which included the nation’s top-ranked freshman, University of Georgia’s Trent Phillips.
“This is first-hand getting a chance to look at the next generation of PGA professionals and having the spectators out here is something larger than we’ve ever seen,” said Hackler Tournament Director Ryan Wolf.
It’s also an opportunity for the Chants to see how they’d measure up to the top tier players in the world today.
“They get to come to Coastal Carolina and improve their game and get to come in and compete on a world class facility like this against world class to competition,” said Rhett Graham.
The 73rd ranked Chants sit 42-40-1 overall through six regular season events and continue to build momentum heading throughout the spring.
“We’re just going to keep working hard and recruiting the best players we can get, pushing these guys and getting people involved in the program,” said Garren.
The Chants men’s golf team is back in action next weekend in Greenville for the Furman Intercollegiate.
