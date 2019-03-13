Budget debate in SC House shifts to discussion on abortion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The budget debate in the House spent time on abortion.
House Republicans introduced a proposal into budget discussions Tuesday preventing state money from going toward Planned Parenthood to pay for abortions.
Republican Rep. Ashley Trantham of Pelzer cited Gov. Henry McMaster's similar executive order last year.
Federal law already prohibits federal Medicaid money from being used to pay for abortions with exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg questioned the wisdom of placing a proposal in the state's budget that is already part of an ongoing federal lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against the state of South Carolina based on McMaster's actions.
The House has had a debate on abortion during the budget over the last several years.
The House voted to adopt the amendment, 84-31.
