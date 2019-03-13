Brief warm-up arrives, cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll bring back the 70° warmth to end the work week before another drop arrives this weekend.
A nice rebound in temperatures arrives Thursday as we hit 72° along the Grand Strand, a few degrees warmer across the Pee Dee. A few more clouds filter in late in the day but rain chances won’t be an issue Thursday.
Temperatures continue to climb into Friday with 74° at the coast and approaching 80° near Florence! The clouds continue to move in as we do expect some showers late in the day. Most of these remain light and quickly clear out after sunset.
The drop arrives for the weekend turning near 15° cooler Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb back 60° despite some breaks in the clouds. The good news is rain chances look slim for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
