81 years young: Myrtle Beach celebrates its birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The heart of the Grand Strand has a reason to celebrate.
Tuesday is the city of Myrtle Beach’s 81st birthday. According to information on its Facebook page, the city was incorporated as an official South Carolina town on March 12, 1938.
The vote in favor of incorporation was 133 to 8.
According to the U.S. Census, Myrtle Beach’s population had grown to 1,547 in 1940.
Population estimates from the U.S. Census for July 1, 2017 lists Myrtle Beach’s population as 32,795.
