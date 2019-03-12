Warmer weather, pollen continue to move in

By Robert Whitehurst | March 12, 2019 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:07 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slim rain chances and warm weather means the pollen levels continue to soar this week!

The low point this week is Wednesday morning as we hit 38° in Florence and 45° along the Grand Strand. Mostly sunny skies prevail through the afternoon as we take temperatures back to around 64°.

We’ll continue to warm-up through the end of the work week as we hit 70° again Thursday afternoon. Friday turns even warmer with a few spots approaching 80° through the afternoon! The clouds move back in Friday but outside of an isolated shower, rain chances look slim.

Cooler weather makes a return into the weekend as we fall out of the 70s. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon only climb to 60°. A few clouds linger through the weekend but it’s a rain-free forecast through Sunday.

