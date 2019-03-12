Pee Dee town without police force for more than a week

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) - The mayor of Lamar is responding after news of the town having no police officers working at the moment.
Many people who live there gathered to hear what the mayor had to say at Monday night's Lamar Town Council meeting.
Mayor Darnell Byrd-McPherson said while the clock is ticking to hire a new police chief, she's feeling happy to start a fresh, new department, as she's had issues with past employees.
On Monday, she told her residents the town is hoping to move quickly.
The town's police department doesn't have much. In fact, it's simply nothing.
A garage of empty police cruisers is what's left of the Lamar Police Department. It's an issue that brought so many people to the town council meeting it had to be moved to the garage of the fire department.
"I want to make sure that everyone is assured that we're doing our best,” Byrd-McPherson said.
The mayor said the police chief retired within the last few months and the other police officers got jobs elsewhere, leaving the department empty for just over a week.
Deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office have been patrolling the area since the department became empty. Byrd-McPherson said town officials are working on hiring a police chief.
"We are conducting interviews - I think we've got one more to go - and we will identify someone who will serve as our chief of police,” the mayor said. “Once we get that person in, they can reconstitute the police department. They can hire their own team."
Byrd-McPherson is hoping to have a new chief starting by April 1.
